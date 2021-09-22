CHICAGO (CBS) — Simeon Career Academy High School is mourning the shooting deaths of two students who were killed in separate attacks just four hours apart on Tuesday.

Jamari Williams, 15, was killed in a shooting just blocks away from school Tuesday afternoon. Four hours later, 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal was killed in a shooting in Hyde Park that also left a 14-year-old boy in critical condition.

Right after dismissal Tuesday around 2:40 p.m., about 20 to 30 students from Simeon went to Chatham Market, 8301 S. Holland Rd., where they apparently come after school often. The market is located a few blocks away from Simeon.

Outside the shopping center, someone in a black vehicle pulled up and shot Jamari in the chest. A total of at least 13 shots were heard. It was not clear what prompted the shooting.

“It was about 13 to 15 shots,” said witness Johnny Williamson. “It was around the time when the school had let out, so, you know, you heard all the children running and screaming.”

Jamari was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry confirmed the boy was a sophomore at Simeon, located at 8147 S. Vincennes Ave.

About four hours after the shooting that killed Jamari, Kentrell and a 14-year-old boy were shot and wounded outside a McDonald’s at 52nd Street and Lake Park Avenue in Hyde Park.

Kentrell was taken to the hospital, and was pronounced dead Wednesday at 9:33 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The younger boy was in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

A source said Kentrell was in his freshman year at Simeon. He also a member of GoodKids MadCity-Englewood, a non-profit youth organization.

When we talk about #GunViolence in real time after a shooting, we never know how close to home it might hit. We are devastated & saddened to share that one of #GKMCEnglewood members was killed yesterday in Hyde Park. He’s the 2nd 15y/o Simeon student!💔😢

RIP💜🕊

Kentrell Mcneal pic.twitter.com/YPPKzIL00n — GoodKidsMadCity (@GKMC18) September 22, 2021

Friends were planning a vigil Wednesday afternoon at a church in the Washington Park neighborhood.

After learning of Jamari’s death, but before Kentrell died, one Simeon classmate said it was just disheartening to hear that another classmate has lost his life.

“We lose a student every year, and it’s like, when is it going to stop? Because we all know when I graduate, it’s not going to stop. We’re going to hear about it again and again and again – and it’s tiring,” said Aie’Rianna Williams, who is not related to Jamari. “Just stop. Like, just stop.”

She pointed out that it is just four weeks into the school year.

“We’re children. Some of us haven’t even hit 18 yet, and we have to lose so many people,” Aie’Rianna said.

Area Two detectives were investigating the shooting near Simeon and were reviewing surveillance video from the shopping center.

Area One detectives were investigating the shooting in Hyde Park.

No one was in custody for either shooting.