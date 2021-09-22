CHICAGO (CBS) — Rev. Jesse Jackson will be released from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab on Wednesday, after spending nearly a month there for physical therapy for his Parkinson’s Disease, following a bout with COVID-19.

The civil rights leader and his wife, Jacqueline, were hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Aug. 21, after both tested positive for COVID-19.

Rev. Jackson was released from Northwestern about a week later after his COVID symptoms began to abate, and he was transferred to Shirley Ryan for physical therapy for his Parkinson’s, according to a spokesperson for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which Jackson co-founded.

He will be released from Shirley Ryan on Wednesday.

Meantime, his wife Jacqueline was released from the hospital on Sept. 4 and has been recovering at home.

According to Rainbow PUSH, both are now COVID-free.

“Both my parents are ever so thankful for all of the prayers, cards and calls they have received during this very trying period of their lives,” said their son, Jonathan Jackson. “We are also thankful for the excellent Northwestern Memorial Hospital medical team that treated our parents for COVID-19, and the professional and excellent therapy our father received while at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.”

While Rev. Jackson was fully vaccinated before he contracted the virus, Jacqueline Jackson was not. Her family said she is now encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

“We know it is a miracle that both of our parents are now COVID-19 survivors, and we thank God for his healing. We also pray for the millions of people who have been infected with this virus and pray they too will also overcome,” Jonathan Jackson said. “We also pray for those families who have lost their loved ones to the coronavirus and pray for their spiritual and emotional healing as well. Our father continues to stress the importance of being vaccinated, wearing masks and obeying the COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and the washing of the hands.”