CHICAGO (CBS) — Jordan Hassell has been charged with a misdemeanor for making social media threats to several Chicago Public Schools, including Simeon High School, where two students were fatally shot in separate incidents this week.
Hassell, 18, faces a misdemeanor count of electronic harassment, according to Chicago police. Hassell, of Lansing, appeared in court on Friday. Judge Mary Maurbio set a $5,000 bond, meaning Hassell has to pay $500 to be released from jail. His next court date is Oct. 20.
The two Simeon students – both 15-year-old boys – were killed in separate attacks just four hours apart on Tuesday.
Jamari Williams, a sophomore, was killed in a shooting just blocks away from school Tuesday afternoon. Four hours later, freshman Kentrell McNeal was killed in a shooting in Hyde Park that also left a 14-year-old boy in critical condition.
Subsequently, social media threats of gun violence were reported at Simeon and several other schools on both the South and West sides, officials said.
At a news conference Thursday evening at Simeon, 8147 S. Vincennes Ave., Chicago Public Schools Chief Safety and Security Officer Jadine Chou said CPS worked with police to investigate the threats.
“Every single threat is investigated seriously,” Chou said. “I want to remind everyone – threats like these are crimes.”
Meanwhile, Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said police are looking for information in the two shootings that killed Simeon students on Tuesday.