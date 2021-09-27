CHICAGO (CBS) — A Calumet City man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Chicago police officer over the weekend in the South Shore neighborhood.

Aaron Jenkins, 26, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one felony count of aggravated battery.

Police said Jenkins was identified as the man who shot at two police officers Friday night while they were responding to a shooting near 72nd Place and Jeffery Boulevard, wounding a 30-year-old officer.

Police said that officer and her partner were just a block away around 10:50 p.m. Friday, when there was a confrontation in a building where two people had just gotten home with a pizza.

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed, A 15-year-old boy was also shot, and was in fair condition at Comer Children’s hospital.

Police said when an officer arrived on scene, she got out of her squad car, and felt pain in her leg. She realized she’d been shot, and drove herself to University of Chicago Medical Center.

“I’m taking myself to the hospital. I’m taking myself. U of C!” the officer told a dispatcher over her police radio.

Sources said she received staples and stitches, later expressing gratitude to her fellow officers.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody that responded, and I’ll be back soon,” she said over the police radio.

Jenkins and one other person were arrested at the scene. Jenkins was due to appear in bond court Monday afternoon.

The wounded officer’s name hasn’t publicly been released, but police said she’s 30 years old, and has been on the job two years. She’s the 12th CPD officer shot this year, and the 46th shot at.

She is recovering at home, and Police Supt. David Brown said, even after being shot herself, the officer expressed concern that she was not able to help one of the victims.

“One of the things she conveyed to me is that she didn’t get a chance to apply a tourniquet to one of the wounded men out there. She said, ‘I got out of the car, and I was shot. I was trying to stop the bleeding for one of the victims that was shot.’ It’s just extraordinary commitment, extraordinary police work,” Brown said.

Police said the officers involved in the shooting did not fire their weapons.