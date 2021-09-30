CHICAGO (CBS) — Workers at the El Milagro tortilla factory in Little Village continue their fight for better wages and working conditions, and now, community sponsors and elected officials are joining them.
The workers at the factory at 2919 S. Western Ave. in Little Village walked out last week. They said they have worked under unsafe conditions for years, and it has gotten worse during the pandemic.

The workers now claim El Milagro is using intimidation tactics to stop them from taking collective action.
Last Friday, the workers were locked out of work following the lockout. The workers were told they would need to report to human resources, not knowing if they'll have a job when they leave.
We have reached out to the company for a response, but have not heard back.