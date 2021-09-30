CHICAGO (CBS)– The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 8,063 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of September 20 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.

While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be releasing a final number later Thursday.

Illinois’ estimated claims are among 362,000 total claims filed across the country last week – an increase of 11,000 from the previous week.

A total of 9,366 new claims were filed statewide the week of Sept. 13.

