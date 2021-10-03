By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A shoot-out in Horner Park led to a fatal hit-and-run Sunday morning, police said.
People in a Toyota Camry and black sedan were traveling westbound on Irving Park from Damen shooting at each other at about 3:03 a.m. when the Camry struck a Nissan Rogue, ejecting a 37-year-old woman from the Rogue in the 2400 block of West Irving Park. The people inside the Camry got out of the car and ran from the scene and the black sedan sped off, according to police.
The woman ejected from the Rogue was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Rogue, a 27-year-old man, was also taken to Illinois Masonic for observation but did not suffer any serious injuries.
Because the people involved in the shooting fled the scene, police don’t know if anyone was shot. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives and Major Accidents investigate.