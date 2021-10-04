CHICAGO (CBS)– A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after an attempted carjacking on the Northwest Side Sunday night.
Police said the man was walking towards his Range Rover near the Superdawg restaurant, in the 6400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 8 p.m., when someone with a gun demanded his keys.
The man refused and the offender fired several shots, hitting the man in the left arm and chest.
The victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.