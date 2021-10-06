CHICAGO (CBS) — Civil rights icon and historian Dr. Timuel Black has entered hospice care, according to a GoFundMe set up by his family.
Few people know more about Chicago’s Black history than Dr. Black. At age 102, he has seen his share.READ MORE: As Many Chicago Schools Remove Cops From Hallways, Data Shows Some Schools Send Kids To Police At Alarming Rates
Dr. Black moved to Bronzeville in 1919 and was one of the first graduates of DuSable High School.
He marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, helped get the late Mayor Harold Washington elected in 1983, wrote books, and counseled many.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rain Increases By Daybreak
State Street between 49th and 50th streets carries the honorary name Dr. Timuel Black Street. Dr. Black is also the first recipient of the city of Chicago’s Champion of Freedom award, and was the first honoree inducted into the Illinois Black Hall of Fame at Governors State University this past March.
“We don’t know how much time Tim has with us, but we want him to be as comfortable and with as much dignity as possible. We owe him that,” the GoFundMe organizers wrote. “All of the funds raised here will go directly to Tim’s wife and loving partner Zenobia, in order to provide adequate nursing care, and help with all necessary expenses in the coming period. Fiercely independent, Zenobia has finally agreed to accept our loving support.”MORE NEWS: Drill Rig Collapse At CTA Bryn Mawr Station Halts Trains, Damages Power Lines; Building Evacuated
If you would like to donate, click here.