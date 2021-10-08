CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man from Joliet is facing a dozen felony charges, including six counts of attempted murder, accused of shooting a Grundy County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing a traffic stop in the village of Mazon.

Demarcus Denwiddie is charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and three counts of aggravated battery, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s office.

A Grundy County judge set his bail at $10 million on Friday.

Around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Post was conducting a traffic stop on Illinois Route 47 at DuPont Road in Mazon, about 30 miles southwest of Joliet, when the driver of the red Kia fled the scene., when the vehicle fled the scene.

The Kia drove into a ditch near Illinois Route 113, then got back on the roadway and headed south on Route 47, before crashing near the railroad crossing at Grand Ridge Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver then ran off, and Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said Deputy Post chased the suspect for several blocks, and got within an armlength or two of the suspect, who turned and started shooting.

Briley said the deputy was hit three times. His ballistic vest stopped two of the bullets, but the third bullet struck his arm. He was able to place a torniquet on his arm to stop the bleeding until he could be treated at nearby Morris Hospital.

The deputy was able to provide a description of the shooter and where he went to help police track him down.

Briley said the officer was in “good shape” and in “good spirits” at the hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Meantime, Briley said while officers were securing the perimeter during the search for the shooter, officers saw a vehicle speeding away from the area, and stopped the driver. Police believe that woman was either coming to pick up the shooter, or knew he was in the area. She is in custody on an outstanding warrant.

Authorities later tracked Denwiddie to a nearby apartment complex, which was evacuated while police negotiated his surrender.

Briley said Denwiddie had been shot in the arm, but it was not immediately clear how he was wounded.

“The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office would like to again thank each and every agency, first responder, Grundy County Dispatcher and citizen, who assisted with the apprehension of this violent offender. This was truly a team effort and we are thankful for all of you,” Briley said in a statement Friday afternoon. “Deputy Tyler Post is in good spirits, surrounded by his family, and is expected to make a full recovery. Thank you for your kind words, thoughts, prayers and support for his fast recovery during this time.”