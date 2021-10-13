CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple arrest were made Wednesday for crimes including the murder of a Chicago rapper in broad daylight. Federal prosecutors say that the crimes were done for a reason.

The barrage of gunshots caught on video is hard to forget.

The shooting, police believe was committed by four people who jumped out of two cars on a busy Gold Coast street; traumatized shoppers and killed Chicago Rapper FBG Duck in August of last year.

Now, more than a year later, Chicago Police, the FBI, and federal prosecutors are announcing charges.

Five men who they say are all members of the O-Block street gang.

The majority of them picked up Wednesday morning near 63rd and King on Chicago’s South Side.

Federal prosecutors getting involved because they say the group is responsible for an elaborate string of crimes connected to the shooting.

Some involved drug trafficking and violent crimes to protect other members.

The murder of FBG Duck also known as Carlton Weekly, was believed by law enforcement to be one of the acts that helped with “maintaining and increasing positions in O-block”.

Prosecutors also used social media and music videos to build a case.

They say the men used both to publicly claim acts of violence to taunt rival gangs and improve their ranking and status.

Chicago police and the feds today saying they hope this speaks to the public and those hoping and doing similar criminal acts.

“We are serious about our collaboration together the federal partners,” said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

“There are now five people in custody who weren’t in custody before,” said John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. “And now it’s known to them and it’s known to anybody else who might be committing similar acts of brazen violence and who may brag about it or not brag about it that their day has come.”

No other information was released, but said they will continue to investigate connected crimes.