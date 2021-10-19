CHICAGO (CBS) — An Elgin man has been charged with attempted murder and several other felonies, accused of shooting a Chicago Police officer Monday afternoon, after he kidnapped a woman in Lincoln Park.

Police said 23-year-old Jovan McPherson is charged with one count of attempted murder, two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery , one felony count of armed kidnapping, one felony count of aggravated unlawful restraint, and one felony count of resisting a police officer.

Police Supt. David Brown said it all started with an altercation inside the Ulta beauty store in the North & Sheffield Commons shopping center at 1000 W. North Av. Someone in the store called police because someone was acting erratic, Brown said.

It was not clear exactly what happened in the store, but Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), who represents the area, noted that McPherson and a person who was with him had failed to wear masks in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

“We do know that the offender and the person he was with were not wearing masks, and there was some type of confrontation,” Hopkins said. “It’s too early to say if that confrontation was the result of them not wearing a mask.”

Police immediately responded, and McPherson got into a struggle with an officer, police said. The struggle continued out into parking lot and another officer arrived, Brown said.

The suspect then fired three rounds at an officer and struck him once, Brown said. The officer suffered a through-and-through wound to the face.

The officer was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital, and stopped by his district police station before he headed home Monday night.

Tuesday morning, police said the kidnapping and unlawful restraint charges against McPherson stemmed from the abduction of a 21-year-old woman immediately before he shot the officer.

Police had already increased their patrols in the area for other incidents and were nearby at the time, Brown said.

“We’ve been doing a lot of patrols in this area – just extra patrols – and so we were really close when the call came out,” Brown said. “There have been some incidents in this area that include the Ulta – some burglaries – but nothing as serious as violence.”

Hopkins was angry that another police officer had been shot in Chicago.

“The good news is the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening, but let’s pause and reflect on the fact that it is life-altering,” Hopkins said. “Getting shot in the face is no small matter – even if you’re going to live from those injuries, and even if you’re going to fully recover from those injuries – and let’s pray that he will.”

A woman named Emily who lives across the street from the shopping center heard the shots.

“At 3:30 in the afternoon on a Monday, it’s very unsettling,” she said. “If they’re going to shoot a police officer, they’re going to shoot anybody – and I think that’s what kind of gives me the chills, and it’s scary – no matter who you are.”

On Monday night, the officer was released from the hospital and returned to the Near North (18th) District police station at at 1160 N. Larrabee St. wearing his hospital gown, while other officers saluted him.

The officer returned home afterward.

Hopkins said it was very fortunate that the outcome was not far worse.

“Let’s say it’s a centimeter or two at the most away from striking another part of his head instead of going through his cheek,” Hopkins said. “It was that close.”

McPherson is due to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon.