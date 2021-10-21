CHICAGO (CBS) — New signs were unveiled Thursday officially renaming Lake Shore Drive as Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
The new name honors the Black man who founded Chicago.
DuSable was an immigrant from Haiti who set up the first permanent settlement and trading post in the city.
The new signs will be seen along the roadway from Hayes Drive to Hollywood Avenue.