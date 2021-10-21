Blackhawks Remain Winless As They Lose To Vancouver; Patrick Kane Saluted For 1,000th GameJason Dickinson, Tanner Pearson and Brock Boeser scored their first goals of the season as the Vancouver Canucks topped the winless Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Can Matt Ryan Take Advantage Of The Dolphins' Defense?Matt Ryan returns from the bye week with a favorable matchup, but can his Falcons take advantage of a weak Dolphins defense?

‘Make Them Pay When They Miss’: Bears Plan For Sunday's Game Against The BuccaneersBear’s rookie running back Khalil Herbert says he loves a challenge. Well, they have one Sunday against the Bucs run defense that’s allowing 55 yards a game, 25 yards fewer than any other team.

SportsLine Week 7 NFC North Picks: 'Justin Fields, Passing Game Just Isn't There Yet' For Bears, Says Larry HartsteinThe Bears, who are slowly rolling out the offense for their young quarterback, will struggle to match up with the Bucs, especially with Tom Brady in top form.

'Don't Be Shocked By Anything When These Two Teams Get Together': CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel Previews LSU-#12 Ole Miss And 3 More GamesCBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel breaks down LSU vs. #12 Mississippi and other key college football matchups.

Zach LaVine Scores 34 As Bulls Beat Pistons In OpenerZach LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.