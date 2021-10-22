CHICAGO (CBS) — He’s a two-time convicted felon now suspected in a crime spree that left two dead and a police K-9 seriously hurt.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Friday identified Allan M. Brown, of Countryside, as the suspect in the “officer-involved shooting” on Thursday.

According to authorities, Brown, 33, is still hospitalized and his condition is stable at an area hospital.

“The Racine Sheriff’s Department will continue as the lead agency in the investigation. Charges for Mr. Brown will be forthcoming once the investigation is completed and submitted to the District Attorney’s office,” according to a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reports from Logan Square where that crime spree started, at a bus stop. It ended in Bristol, Wisconsin, just over the border. The 33-year-old suspect is from the western suburbs and has a long criminal history.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect is Allan Brown of Countryside. He is a convicted felon and is no stranger to police.

In 2009, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison for aggravated battery of an officer. In 2008, Brown was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty for aggravated battery. CBS 2 also learned between 2005 and August of this year, he was arrested several times for drug possession, battery, aggravated assault and resisting a police officer. But all those charges were dropped.

The Thursday crime spree ended Thursday morning at a gas station in Bristol, Wisconsin. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said Chicago police tipped them to a stolen car in the parking lot. When police got there, they said Brown ran and moments later, shot a K-9 named Riggs that was chasing him. Police then shot Brown, wounding him.

The car authorities focused on belonged to 41-year-old Miguel Padilla of Chicago. Padilla was shot and killed in a carjacking on Keystone in Logan Square hours before.

Chicago police also link the carjacker to the killing of a 25-year-old man at a bus stop nearby at Pulaski and Fullerton.

Because of the two murders and at least two other unrelated shootings Wednesday, all in Logan Square, Chicago police are now adding patrols to the neighborhood.

Crime data CBS 2 found for the area showed they’ve seen 30 shootings so far this yea compared to 20 this time last year.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said around 11:15 a.m., Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Benson Corners Shell gas station, at the corner of State Highway 50 and U.S. Route 45 in Bristol, in an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle involved in a murder in Chicago, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office had received a tip from Chicago Police.

K-9 Riggs was shot in the forehead and was rushed to an emergency veterinarian facility in Northern Illinois. His condition is stable and according to the vet hospital Riggs is expected to recover.

As for Brown, he was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive and charges could come at any time.