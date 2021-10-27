CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears do not have any new COVID additions four days ahead of their home date with the San Francisco 49ers, but Head Coach Matt Nagy – who recently tested positive – may not be there.
As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported, Special Teams coordinator Chris Tabor will be acting head coach Sunday if Nagy is unable to be at Soldier Field.
Nagy remains in the COVID protocol. He says he feeling fine, for some reason wouldn’t disclose the location from whence he is coaching virtually. He said he hates not being with his team.
"One of my strengths is relationships with players – connecting. It kills me that I'm not able to do that. This is why it's very important to have staff you believe in," Nagy said. "Speaking of virtual work, Justin Fields says he and the wide receivers are going to start doing some zoom meetings on their own, to try to get on the same page – and they may be doing a bunch of them.
“As much as we need to,” added quarterback Fields. “We just talked about it collectively as a group – maybe changing the routes on certain plays.”
Khalil Mack was not at practice Wednesday. Nagy would not confirm reports they may put Mack on Injured Reserve because of his ailing foot – saying only they're working through it right now.
Mack is the only player on the injury report who did not practice at all. We are still waiting on word on guys like Robert Quinn and Elijah Wilkinson, who remain on the reserve/COVID list.