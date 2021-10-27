'John Doe' Who Accused Former Blackhawks Video Coach Brad Aldrich Of Sexual Abuse Identifies Himself As Kyle BeachThe “John Doe” who accused former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich of sexual abuse back in 2010 identified himself Wednesday as former Blackhawks minor league player Kyle Beach.

Bears Prepare To Take On 49ers; Coach Matt Nagy, Who Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19, May Not Be ThereThe Bears do not have any new COVID additions four days ahead of their home date with the San Francisco 49ers, but Head Coach Matt Nagy – who recently tested positive – may not be there.

Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman Has 'Stepped Aside' Following Independent Probe Into 2010 Sexual Assault Claim Against Former Coach"In his first year as general manager, he made a mistake, alongside our other senior executives at the time, and did not take adequate action," team CEO Danny Wirtz said.

DeRozan Has 26, Bulls Beat Raptors For 4th Straight WinDeMar DeRozan scored 26 points against his former team, Zach LaVine had 22 points and the Chicago Bulls opened a season with four straight wins for the first time since 1996-97, holding off the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Renowned Marshall High School Basketball Coach Dorothy Gaters Calls It A Coaching CareerLegendary Marshall High School girls’ basketball coach Dorothy Gaters is calling it a coaching career.

'The Pressure Is There': Blackhawks Look To Start Winning After Continued Losing Streak"The sooner we can turn it around, the better."