CHICAGO (CBS) — Spectators at the Bears game on Sunday at Soldier Field will get to enjoy a special treat at halftime.

New Hall-of-Famer Jimbo Covert will receive his commemorative ring during a ceremony at the half. Covert is excited to return to his longtime home stadium.

“I just think being there with all the fans and celebrating with them, and you know, it’s such a historic place and such a meaningful place in my career that has so many memories for all the guys that played there, so it’ll be fun getting back and reliving all that,” Covert said.

Covert was voted into the Hall as part of the 2020 class, but wasn’t enshrined until this year because of COVID-19.

Covert was a two-time first-team All-Pro, part of 6 division champion Bears teams and of course helped them win Super Bowl XX.

Covert gives credit the great teams he played on as part of the reason he finally got the call to the Hall.

“Well you know, I think when you look back on your career and all the way from high school to college and then playing for the Bears, I mean, I’ve just been really fortunate to play on winning teams at every level – all the way from high school to college and then to the Bears. I mean, I just kind of look at and say I’m such a fortunate person to be involved with such great organizations, and great teammates and coaches,” Covert said. “So I kind of look at it as that – not an individual honor. I kind of look at it more as a team honor.”

Covert credits the new Centennial Committee, that includes more coaches and former players than just writers, as part of the reason he was finally elected to the Hall.