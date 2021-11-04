CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department’s marine unit was working to recover a body found in Lake Michigan late Thursday morning near 31st Street Harbor.
Further information on the recovery effort was not immediately available, but earlier this week, family and friends of 26-year-old Oribi Kontein were conducting a search for him at 31st Street Beach.
Kontein, who lives in Avondale on the Northwest Side, has been missing since Oct. 26, and his family and friends have said he was last seen that day crossing DuSable Lake Shore Drive on foot after parking his car at 31st Street Beach.
Police issued a missing person alert for Kontein on Oct. 30, asking anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.