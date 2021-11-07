CHICAGO (CBS) – A college student from Naperville has been identified as one of the eight people who was killed during the Astroworld concert in Houston Friday.

In a statement from University of Dayton, Franco Patino, 21, was a senior at the university where he majored in mechanical engineering technology and minored in human movement biomechanics.

He was also active in multiple organizations on campus including being a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity. The fraternity shared the news of Patino on Twitter.

It is with a very heavy heart, Alpha Psi Lambda shares that our brother, Franco "Cuauhocelotl" Patino, has passed on to Omega Chapter. Franco joined the Alpha Nu Chapter in the Spring of 2020 with Los Unidos.

Franco was also a member in the Greek and MEC campus communities, the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at UD, active in the ETHOS program, and was currently working in an engineering coop program in Mason, Ohio.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the events that killed eight people, including Patino, and injuring several others. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance for the concert Friday night.

The crowd began to push and move towards the stage around 9 p.m. when Travis Scott was performing. Scott released a statement to express his disbelief about what happened during the festival.

“I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need,” Scott said.

The organizer of the event cancelled Saturday’s show because of the events. There is no word as to what started the stampeded in the crowd.