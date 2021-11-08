CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) – Two college students from Naperville have been identified as among the eight people who were killed in a stampede during the Astroworld concert in Houston Friday.

The two young men were also best friends.

In a statement from University of Dayton, Franco Patino, 21, was a senior at the university where he majored in mechanical engineering technology and minored in human movement biomechanics.

He was also active in multiple organizations on campus including being a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity. The fraternity shared the news of Patino on Twitter.

It is with a very heavy heart, Alpha Psi Lambda shares that our brother, Franco “Cuauhocelotl” Patino, has passed on to Omega Chapter. Franco joined the Alpha Nu Chapter (@univofdayton) in the Spring of 2020 with Los Unidos.#alphapsilambda #omegachapter #familia #inmemoryof pic.twitter.com/94V4D1sK5B — Alpha Psi Lambda (@AlphaPsiLambda) November 6, 2021

Franco was also a member in the Greek and MEC campus communities, the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at UD, active in the ETHOS program, and was currently working in an engineering coop program in Mason, Ohio.

Also killed was Jacob Jurinek, a Naperville native and a student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The Southern Illinoisan newspaper reported that Jurinek was studying advertising and journalism at the university and had designed posters and social media banners for athletics at SIU.

“We are brokenhearted to lose a member of the Saluki family, Jacob Jurinek, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said in a statement Sunday. “Jacob was a creative, intelligent young man, with a promising career in journalism and advertising. As we mourn this loss in our community, we will keep Jacob’s family and friends in our thoughts.”

Lane advised that Counseling and Psychological Services is available at (618) 453-5371 to students who may be traumatized by the incident and Jurinek’s death.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported Patino and Jurinek were best friends.

“They met in elementary school [in Naperville] and were best friends every step of each other lives,” Franco’s brother, Cesar Patino, told Parra.

This is the photo that I’d cropped so you’d know who was who But this is the photo as it was in real life: Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek, side by side til the end pic.twitter.com/pa49lbbJTq — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) November 7, 2021

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the events that killed eight people, including Patino and Jurinek, and injuring several others. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance for the concert Friday night.

The crowd began to push and move towards the stage around 9 p.m. when Travis Scott was performing. Scott released a statement to express his disbelief about what happened during the festival.

“I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need,” Scott said.

The organizer of the event canceled Saturday’s show because of the incident the night before. There is no word as to what started the stampede in the crowd.

Meanwhile, a man who attended the festival has filed a civil lawsuit against Travis Scott and Drake, blaming the rappers for negligently inciting “a riot and violence,” according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit, which seeks $1 million in damages, also claims the venue and entertainment company Live Nation failed to provide adequate security and medical services at the Astroworld festival.

Scott and Drake declined to comment on the lawsuit. In a statement on Saturday, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place.” Representatives for Live Nation did not immediately respond to CBS News’ request for comment.