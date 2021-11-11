CHICAGO (CBS)– A vehicle connected to a missing 1-year-old girl was found in Missouri.
The toddler went missing after her mother was found dead in their Wheeling home Tuesday night.
Wheeling police said it is believed that Jacklyn was in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan with Illinois license plate FP139293. The vehicle was later located in Missouri, but toddler was not with the vehicle.
Officers received a missing person report for 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, after she hadn’t shown up to work or contacted her family since Monday.
When officers conducted a well-being check at Murphy's home, they found the door unlocked, and Murphy dead inside. Her 1-year-old daughter, Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs, was missing, police said.
Anyone with information on Jaclyn’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 847-459-2690.