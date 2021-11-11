NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Visitation will be held this weekend in Naperville for Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek – the two young men from Naperville who were killed in the stampede at Astroworld in Houston last week.

Visitation will be held for Franco on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., and for Jurinek on Sunday during the same hours. The location for both will be the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory in Naperville.

Funeral masses will be held for both young men on Saturday, Nov. 20 – on what would have been Jurinek’s 21st birthday.

Patino and Jurinek met in grade school in Naperville, and both graduated from Neuqua Valley High School; described by friends and educators alike as “big characters” in a life lived with strong friendships.

Patino was a senior at the university where he majored in mechanical engineering technology and minored in human movement biomechanics.

Jurinek was a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, studying advertising and journalism.

They were in the crowd during Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday of last week, when authorities said concertgoers started to “compress” toward the stage.

Meantime, a ninth person has now died from the crowd surge. Texas A&M student Bharti Shahani

fought for her life in a hospital nearly a week before succumbing to her injuries.

“I was there with her. I was holding her hand. And once that happened, the next time I saw her she was in the ER – unconscious on a ventilator,” said Bharti Shahni’s cousin, Namrata Shahani.

“Nightmare, horror, barbarity, and catastrophe – that’s what happened that night. I think the word that should be used is atrocity; that this was 100 percent avoidable. That this was an act of pure brutality,” added cousin Mohit Shahani. “Pray for everyone who experienced that hellish experience and somehow survived, because I guarantee they’re traumatized by it somehow.”

at least 58 civil lawsuits have now been filed in connection with the disaster. investigators say it could take months to figure out what went wrong.