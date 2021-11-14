CHICAGO (CBS) — A judge Sunday denied bail for the suspect in a shooting that left a 1-year-old boy with a graze wound last week.
Cor’mari Allen and a 28-year-old man were shot Thursday near 75th and State. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported the toddler suffered a graze wound to the head after being caught in crossfire Thursday at 75th and State. He’s home and expected to make a full recovery, but he will need surgery later this month to remove the bullet fragments from his forehead.READ MORE: Chicago Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting At Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park
The 28-year-old was inside of a separate vehicle when he was shot in the chest and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Sprinkles And Flurries Taper Off; Warmer Temperatures Ahead
Maalik Lumpkins, 19, was arrested Thursday night and is facing two charges of felony attempted murder. He’s being identified as one of the offenders who was involved in the shooting, according to police.MORE NEWS: Search Continues For Gunman In Shooting Outside Gary Church Following Funeral
The 28-year-old victim and Lumpkins both were shot in the chest and critically injured. Lumpkins is due back in court next Friday.