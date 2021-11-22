CHICAGO (CBS) — Helping Chicago renters avoid eviction was the goal of a virtual town hall hosted by the Chicago Department of Housing Monday night.
Experts with the department answered questions about evictions and renters' rights at the town hall, which you can watch in full below.
The forum came after the State of Illinois ended its moratorium on evictions last month.
The town hall also pointed renters to financial resources, including a new round of rental assistance applications launching Dec. 6.
Further information is available at this link.