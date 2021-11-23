CHICAGO (CBS) — A north suburban man recorded himself laughing as he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and authorities now say it was a family affair.
Christian Kulas of Lake Forest is expected to plead guilty next month to charges stemming from the insurrection. Authorities also now say his brother, Mark, has been charged.
Video from an Instagram account provided to federal authorities by a cooperating witness first shows a rally at which President Donald Trump was speaking, then people walking up the steps of the U.S. Capitol and shouting, “Block the steal!”
The video shows a man identified by authorities as Kulas laughing, wearing a dark baseball-type cap with the words “Keep America Great” in bright orange letters, and a dark Burberry coat.
Another video clip from the Instagram account shows the inside of the Capitol, and a man is heard saying, “Storming the Capitol.”
Both brothers are scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced on the same day.
Mark Kulas is the 14th Illinois resident charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection.