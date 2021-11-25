CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday were asking for help from the public in identifying two subjects in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy in Roseland this past weekend.

The boy’s mother was shot and killed on the very same block days later.

At 5:09 p.m. Sunday, Kevin Tinker Jr., 14, was shot and killed in the 200 block of West 110th Place, off Wentworth Avenue.

The 14-year-old was shot multiple times.

Surveillance photos and video shows two men wanted in the shooting. Both are wearing black hooded sweat shirts and black pants, and one is wearing black gym shoes, the other white gym shoes.

The two subjects are first shown in what appears to be a convenience store, then in a car – where one of them throws an unidentified object out the window.

Early Wednesday morning, Kevin’s mother – Delisa Tucker, 31, – was shot in the chest and killed while visiting the spot where her son was killed. Tucker was a mother of six.

Tinker’s father, Kevin Tinker Sr., said his son was walking home from a friend’s house when he was shot.

“Some violence found him,” said Tinker Sr. “He was a good kid. He didn’t gang bang. Played basketball. Played on his phone a lot. He liked to play games. He was not a gangbanger at all. He stayed in the house most of the time, with his little brothers and sisters.”

Tucker leaves behind five children between the ages of 4 and 15. Her loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page for help with funeral expenses and to provide for her children.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Area Two Detectives at (312) 747-8271. Anonymous tips may be submitted at cpdtip.com.