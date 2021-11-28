CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and four others are injured following a shooting in Evanston Sunday evening.
According to Evanston Police, around 7:15 p.m. four of the victims were located at 1950 Green Bay and a fifth victim was found at 1918 Green Bay.
One of the victims found at 1950 Green Bay has died.
The other four victims were transported to local hospitals by the Evanston Fire Department.
Police were responding to “numerous 911 calls” of multipled shots fired in the area of Green Bay and Asbury.
Officers giving the impression this was targeted, but it’s unclear if any innocent bystanders were hit.
According to police, the initial investigation does not indicate further danger to the public, but no one is in custody.
The incident took place between two gas stations, and officers are looking for surveillance video.
This is a developing story.