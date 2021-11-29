CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen is dead and four others are injured following a shooting in Evanston Sunday evening.
According to Evanston Police, around 7:15 p.m. four of the victims were located at 1950 Green Bay and a fifth victim was found at 1918 Green Bay.
A 17-year-old male victim found at 1950 Green Bay has died.
The other four victims were two males and two females all between 14 and 18 years old.
They were all transported to local hospitals by the Evanston Fire Department.
Police were responding to “numerous 911 calls” of multiple shots fired in the area of Green Bay and Asbury near a gas station.
Officers giving the impression this was targeted, but it’s unclear if any innocent bystanders were hit.
According to police, the initial investigation does not indicate further danger to the public, but no one is in custody.
The incident took place between two gas stations, and officers are looking for surveillance video.
This is a developing story.