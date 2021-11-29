CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 46 people were shot in Chicago over the long Thanksgiving weekend, including an 18-year-old man in the South Austin neighborhood. Four of the people who were shot have died.
Police said around 10:46 p.m. Friday, an 18-year-old man was on his bicycle on the 1000 block of North LeClaire when three men robbed him of his cell phone. One of the men shot the victim in the abdomen while fleeing the scene. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
In the first homicide of the weekend, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night while waiting for a rideshare vehicle in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. At 6:35 p.m., the boy was waiting for the rideshare in the 2500 block of South Blue Island Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside engaged the teen in conversation, and then shot him, police said.
The boy was struck in the chest and the left and right shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.
This incident occurred only about a block from where a 20-year-old man was shot and critically wounded about 20 minutes earlier. That incident happened in the 2500 block of South Oakley Avenue.
It was not immediately learned whether the incidents were believed to be related.
At 10:53 p.m. Friday, A 27-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on the 12400 block of South Parnell when shots were fired. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He was later pronounced dead, and has been identified as Devonte Patrick, of the Roseland neighborhood.
Early Saturday, a 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Gresham neighborhood. Police said she was in the front room of her home in the 7600 block of South May Street at 1:42 a.m. Saturday, when someone fired shots through the window, striking her in the chest.
She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head under a viaduct in Stony Island Park Saturday evening. The man, believed to be between 18 and 35 years old, was found underneath the viaduct in the 8100 block of South Anthony Avenue around 7:30 p.m. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.
At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a man in his 20s or 30s was shot and killed in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police said the man was found on the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue with gunshot wounds to his back and legs, and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two people were shot late Saturday night in the city’s River North neighborhood. One suffered a graze wound to the face and the other was shot in the leg and the face. The shooting happened on Huron Street just outside Green Door Tavern, where a bullet was still lodged in the side Sunday evening.
Earlier, a 46-year-old man was shot in South Austin, according to authorities.
Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of North Lockwood around 4:30 pm. when he was shot in both legs by an unknown offender. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.
In another incident, a 20-year-old man was shot in Englewood Friday evening.
The victim was standing on the front porch of a residence on the 5800 block of South Carpenter around 5:00 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
In other shootings between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Monday, police said:
- At 5:06 p.m. Wednesday, a 27-year-old man was driving south on Lafayette Avenue near 78th Place in West Chatham, when someone shot him in the right leg. His car came to a stop after hitting another vehicle on the 7800 block of South Lafayette Avenue. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, a 22-year-old man was in the alley in the 7800 block of South Hamilton Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, when a vehicle pulled up and someone shot him in the foot. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- At 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy was outside in the 7700 block of North Marshfield Avenue in Rogers Park, when two gunmen walked up, and one of them shot him in the groin. The victim was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston in serious condition.
- At 12:57 a.m. Thursday, a 29-year-old man was standing in the 13300 block of South Eberhart Avenue in the Golden Gate neighborhood, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the back and leg. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.
- At 3:01 a.m. Thursday, an 18-year-old man was walking in the 300 block of North Lotus Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood, when someone in a passing vehicle shot him in the leg. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition.
- At 3:05 a.m. Thursday, two tow truck drivers were shot while on a crash scene in the Belmont Central neighborhood. The tow truck drivers were standing outside their truck on a crash scene on the 2700 block of North Central Avenue when an unknown man in a gray or gold SUV fired shots, striking them both. A 37-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body while the second victim and a 38-year-old man was shot in the head, shoulder, and torso. They self-transported to Community First Hospital with the younger victim later transferred to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and the other to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Initial reports say this incident does not appear related to the crash scene, or their job as tow truck drivers.
- At 3:50 a.m. Thursday, a 31-year-old woman got into an argument with three men in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park, when one of them pulled out a gun and shot her in the arm. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition. Three men were taken into custody.
- At 1:35 p.m. Thursday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the right shoulder in the 4800 block of South Ada Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
- At 2:39 p.m. Thursday, a 20-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 4100 block of West Dickens Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood, when a gunman approached and demanded his vehicle. The victim tried to drive off, and the gunman shot him in the head. The victim was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 4:05 p.m. Thursday, a 30-year-old woman was dropping off a passenger in the 4300 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Back of the Yards, when another vehicle pulled up and someone shot her in the face, wrist, and chest. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- At 10:05 p.m. Thursday, a 38-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the 1100 block of North Cicero Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood. The victim took himself to West Suburban Medical Center, and later was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
- At 11:18 p.m. Thursday, a 22-year-old man was in his room with a friend in the 6300 block of North Albany Avenue, when his mother heard a loud noise, and entered the room to discover her son had been shot in the abdomen. The victim was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 11:19 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was shot on the 2700 block of West Foster. He was dropped off at Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.
- At 12:14 a.m. Saturday, A 32-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk 5500 block of South Komensky when shots were fired. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by a family member and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.
- At 4:32 a.m. Saturday, A 53-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 3900 block of West Wilcox when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.
- At 7:24 a.m. Saturday, In the 4000 block of West Van Buren, a 24-year-old man was standing outside when an unknown offender approached the victim and began to fire shots in his direction. The victim was self-transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition with one gunshot wound to his left foot.
- At 10 a.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old male victim was walking outside in the 11600 block of South Halsted when an unknown vehicle approached the victim, and an unknown offender began to fire shots in his direction. The victim was transported to Christ hospital with one gunshot wound to his left thigh in stable condition.
- At 2:35 p.m. Saturday, A 36-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and leg in the 13200 block of South Brandon. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The victim was shot during a domestic dispute. One person is being questioned by police.
- At 6 p.m. Saturday, A 16-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim walked into a residence to purchase narcotics on the 3300 block of West Beach when two unknown males produced a firearm and shot the victim. The victim self-transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.
- At 9:43 p.m. Saturday, on the 5900 block of West Madison A 25-year-old woman self-transported to Loretto Hospital with a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She is currently in good condition and will be transferred to Stroger. The victim was uncooperative with officers and has not provided any information about the incident.
- At 9:15 p.m. Saturday, A 32-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were walking on the 6900 block of South Campbell when an unknown individual on foot fired shots, striking them both. The woman was shot in the foot and transported by the CFD to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. The man was shot multiple times in the chest, arm, and leg before being transported by the CFD to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
- At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 4900 block of West Hubbard and discovered a 34-year-old man outside unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the chest and hand. There are currently no witnesses to this incident. He was initially reported in critical condition and transported by the CFD to Stroger.
- At 11:36 p.m. Saturday, A 29-year-old man was driving and parked his car on the 5200 block of West Lake Street when two unknown Hispanic men exited a black 4-door SUV and fired shots, striking him in the hip. He drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital and has been treated and released in good condition.
- At 12:45 a.m. Sunday, two men were in a car on the 200 block of West Huron when they were approached by two unknown black men with at least one of them firing shots, striking them both. A 22-year-old man was grazed in the face and shot in the leg while a 25-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the face. They drove themselves to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.
- At 12:51 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old male was walking on the sidewalk on the 5500 block West Belmont Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. He was taken to Community First Hospital by friends and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
- At 12:48 a.m. Sunday, A 28-year-old male was running with a gun in his waistband in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue when it discharged striking him in the abdomen. He was transported in good condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen to Christ Hospital.
- At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were in a traveling vehicle in the 3800 block of West Foster Avenue when an unknown man in a black SUV fired shots, striking them both. The woman was shot in the arm while the man was grazed in the face and shot in the shoulder and knee. They self-transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital and are both in good condition.
- At 4:36 a.m. Sunday, A 60-year-old man was driving and at a stop sign on the 3000 block of West Addison Street when an unknown offender inside of a passing white BMW X3 fired shots, striking him in the back and arm. He was initially reported in critical condition and transported by the CFD to Illinois Masonic Hospital.
- At 9:40 a.m. Sunday, a 50-year-old man was at a bus stop on the 9300 block of South Calumet Avenue in West Chesterfield, when a man tried to rob him, and the two began to fight. A vehicle pulled up and someone inside tried to stop the fight, when the robber shot at the vehicle, and then shot the 50-year-old man in the chest. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 11:15 p.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old woman was driving in the 3200 block of North Elston Avenue in Avondale, when someone in another vehicle shot her in the ear. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
- At 12:05 a.m. Monday, a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were driving in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue in Ravenswood, when someone in a black sedan started shooting. The man was shot three times in the torso, and was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston in serious condition. The woman was shot in the hip, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 12:50 a.m. Monday, a 14-year-old boy was walking in the 1800 block of West 46th Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone shot him in the leg and arm. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.