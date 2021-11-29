CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 46 people were shot in Chicago over the long Thanksgiving weekend, including an 18-year-old man in the South Austin neighborhood. Four of the people who were shot have died.

Police said around 10:46 p.m. Friday, an 18-year-old man was on his bicycle on the 1000 block of North LeClaire when three men robbed him of his cell phone. One of the men shot the victim in the abdomen while fleeing the scene. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

In the first homicide of the weekend, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night while waiting for a rideshare vehicle in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. At 6:35 p.m., the boy was waiting for the rideshare in the 2500 block of South Blue Island Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside engaged the teen in conversation, and then shot him, police said.

The boy was struck in the chest and the left and right shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

This incident occurred only about a block from where a 20-year-old man was shot and critically wounded about 20 minutes earlier. That incident happened in the 2500 block of South Oakley Avenue.

It was not immediately learned whether the incidents were believed to be related.

At 10:53 p.m. Friday, A 27-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on the 12400 block of South Parnell when shots were fired. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. He was later pronounced dead, and has been identified as Devonte Patrick, of the Roseland neighborhood.

Early Saturday, a 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Gresham neighborhood. Police said she was in the front room of her home in the 7600 block of South May Street at 1:42 a.m. Saturday, when someone fired shots through the window, striking her in the chest.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head under a viaduct in Stony Island Park Saturday evening. The man, believed to be between 18 and 35 years old, was found underneath the viaduct in the 8100 block of South Anthony Avenue around 7:30 p.m. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a man in his 20s or 30s was shot and killed in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police said the man was found on the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue with gunshot wounds to his back and legs, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two people were shot late Saturday night in the city’s River North neighborhood. One suffered a graze wound to the face and the other was shot in the leg and the face. The shooting happened on Huron Street just outside Green Door Tavern, where a bullet was still lodged in the side Sunday evening.

Earlier, a 46-year-old man was shot in South Austin, according to authorities.

Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of North Lockwood around 4:30 pm. when he was shot in both legs by an unknown offender. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

In another incident, a 20-year-old man was shot in Englewood Friday evening.

The victim was standing on the front porch of a residence on the 5800 block of South Carpenter around 5:00 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Monday, police said: