Pitcher Marcus Stroman Signs With Cubs With Hours To Go Before LockoutMarcus Stroman, arguably the top free agent starting pitcher left on the market, tweeted Wednesday that he is joining the Cubs.

Bulls' Coby White Tests Positive For COVID-19The Bulls may all be fully vaccinated, but COVID-19 is still causing problems.

Notre Dame Expected To Promote Marcus Freeman To Head Football Coach PostNotre Dame is expected to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to replace the departed Brian Kelly as head football coach, sources tell CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.

Justin Fields Back On Field, But Andy Dalton Gets Starter's Reps, As Bears Prepare To Take On CardinalsAllen Robinson, Cole Kmet, and Marquise Goodwin were among those missing at Bears practice on Wednesday, but Justin Fields was back.

Northwestern Loses Close Game To Wake Forest In OTJake LaRavia made the go-ahead jump shot with five seconds left in overtime then came up with a steal on the ensuing possession to give Wake Forest a victory over Northwestern in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night.

MLB Teams Snatch Up Free Agents Ahead Of CBA Expiration: Cubs Get Yan Gomes And Clint Frazier, White Sox Get Pitcher Kendall GravemanMajor League Baseball teams are snatching up free agents while they can, ahead of the collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union expiring on Wednesday night and the lockout of players.