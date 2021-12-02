CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued a community alert Thursday about six recent armed robberies on residential streets in Lakeview.
In each incident, robbers came up to unsuspecting victims on the sidewalk and demanded money while wielding semiautomatic firearms, police said.
After the victims gave up their property each time, the robbers got into a waiting vehicle driven by a getaway driver and left.
The incidents happened at the following times and locations:
• At 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the 800 block of West Wolfram Street;
• At 10:05 p.m. on an unspecified date in November in the 3900 block of North Janssen Avenue;
• At 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, in the 1800 block of West Wellington Avenue;
• At 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the 1000 block of West Barry Avenue;
• At 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the 1600 block of West Cornelia Avenue;
• At 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the 1400 block of West Cornelia Avenue.
The suspects are two to five males between the ages of 13 and 25, wearing dark hooded sweat shirts and ski masks.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.