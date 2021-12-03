CHICAGO (CBS) — Justin Fields will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from a rib injury, and Andy Dalton will get the start again on Sunday when the Chicago Bears host the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals.
Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Fields is making progress from a rib injury he suffered in a Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but will not play on Sunday at Soldier Field.READ MORE: Police Search For Parents Of Michigan High School Shooting Suspect After They Are Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
Dalton will make his second consecutive start, and fourth overall this season, while Nick Foles will serve as the backup. Dalton began the season as the team’s No. 1 quarterback, but gave way to Fields after suffering a knee injury in the Week 2 loss to the Bengals.
While Fields returned to the practice field earlier this week, Dalton got the starter’s reps, so it comes as little surprise that Fields will miss at least one more game.READ MORE: Two Men Shot In Robbery Attempt Outside Garfield Red Line Station
It’s not yet clear if Fields will be ready to return from his cracked ribs to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14.
“We’ve got to make sure medically he’s safe. It’s important for him to grow off that momentum he had the last couple games,” Nagy said earlier this week. “Those last two games, he had some moments you could feel him growing. This is a part of life of playing quarterback in this league.”MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Half And Half Weekend
The Bears also will be without defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Mario Edwards Jr., wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, and running back Damien Williams on Sunday. Wide receiver Allen Robinson is listed as doubtful and linebacker Roquan Smith is listed as questionable.