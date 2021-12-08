Khaira Stretchered Off Ice As Blackhawks Lose To Red-Hot RangersChicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was stretchered off the ice after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba in the second period of the New York Rangers' victory Tuesday night.

Schwieger, Tate Carry Loyola Past RooseveltRyan Schwieger and Tate Hall combined to score 29 points to send Loyola Chicago to a victory over Roosevelt on Tuesday night.

Freeman-Liberty Leads DePaul Over DuquesneJavon Freeman-Liberty had 26 points as DePaul cruised past Duquesne on Tuesday night.

Bears Set To Take On Packers For First Time Since Aaron Rodgers Told Fans, 'I Still Own You;' Jimmy Graham Says Trash Talk Is Par For CourseThe Bears are set to take on the Green Bay Packers this coming Sunday night – for the first time since they lost to the Packers in October and Aaron Rodgers told fans, “I still own you!”

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Has Scored No Goals So Far This Season, But He's Motivated To Work On GameJonathan Toews has yet to score a goal with the Blackhawks this season in 24 games – the longest drought of his career.

LaVine Nets 32 As Bulls Overcome DeRozan's Absence, Top DenverZach LaVine scored 32 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.