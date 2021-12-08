CHICAGO (CBS)– Closing arguments begin Wednesday at the Jussie Smollett Trial.
Smollett's defense team rested their case on Tuesday, after the actor claimed the Osundairo brothers — the key prosecution witnesses in the case — asked him for $2 million to "go away" and say there were not involved in any hoax.
However, Smollett said he never paid them any money. Earlier at trial, Abel Osundairo denied asking Smollett for $1 million each for him and his brother not to testify against Smollett.
Smollett, who once starred on the hit show "Empire," faces six counts of disorderly conduct, accused of orchestrating a fake attack against himself nearly three years ago, and then lying to police about it, in a bid for publicity.
Smollett, who is Black and gay, had told police he was attacked as he was walking home in Streeterville around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2019. He claimed two masked men – one of them also wearing a red hat – shouted racist and homophobic slurs as they beat him, put a noose around his neck, and poured a chemical on him. Police and prosecutors have said Smollett orchestrated it himself, paying the Osundairo brothers $3,500 to help stage the attack, because he was unhappy with “Empire” producers’ response to hate mail he had received.
Closing arguments are expected to wrap up and then Smollett’s fate will be decided by a jury of six men and six women.
If convicted, he could serve up to three years in prison.