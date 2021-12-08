CHICAGO (CBS)– Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman has been deemed fit to stand trial.
She is facing several charges, dating back to 2018 when she snuck on a flight to London.
On Wednesday, forensics clinical services report indicated Hartman is fit to stand trial with medications. Hartman is expected in court, in person, on January 27 at 9:30 a.m.
Hartman, 69, has been arrested numerous times at O'Hare, Midway and other airports across the country, trying to sneak onto planes. Hartman said she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Cook County prosecutors offered Hartman a plea deal back in September.
Her latest arrest came in March, when she was able to sneak away from a halfway house in March to go to O’Hare International Airport.
That was just two days after her exclusive interview with CBS 2's Brad Edwards. Hartman said she believes she has bypassed airport security and slipped onto about 30 flights over two decades.
A judge has denied her request to transfer her criminal case to mental health court.