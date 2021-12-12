CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead, and 13 others were injured in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

Victims range in age from as young as 16 to as old as 64.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 16-year-old was inside a vehicle around 6:12 p.m. Saturday in the 8600 block of South Loomis in the Gresham neighborhood when someone started firing from another vehicle. The teen was struck in the back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was stabilized.

In another incident, around 2:45 p.m. Saturday a 45-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were standing in the 1000 block of East 43rd Street when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting. The man was struck in the arm, leg, and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The woman was struck in the leg and taken in fair condition to the same hospital. No one is in custody in that incident either.

Police said earlier Saturday, around 3:25 a.m., a 26-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head while standing on the porch of a friend’s home on the 2100 block of North Albany.

The victim was discovered by his friend who heard the loud sound of gunfire. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In other shootings across the city, a 42-year-old man was outside on the 3400 block of West Lake Street when he was shot at by an unidentified male offender around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot while driving Friday night.

Police said around 11:35 p.m., the victim was in his vehicle attempting to make a left turn at a traffic light on the 3800 block of South Kedzie when he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain.

The victim sustained one graze wound to the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The victim believes the offender was traveling in a white SUV.

A 25-year-old man was traveling Southbound in his vehicle in the 3700 block of South Hermitage around 10:13 p.m. Friday when an unidentified offender exited a gangway and began shooting towards the victim.

The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Two people were shot while standing outside around 9 p.m. Friday, according to police.

A 39-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were outside on the 7100 block of South Western when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain.

The woman sustained two gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the man sustained two gunshot wounds to the stomach.

Both victims were transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition. Both victims will be transported to Mt. Sinai for further treatment.

In other shootings from 5 p.m Friday to 5 a.m. Monday: