CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead, and 13 others were injured in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.
Victims range in age from as young as 16 to as old as 64.READ MORE: State Police: Empty CTA Bus Returning To Garage Facility Shot At On I-57
According to the Chicago Police Department, a 16-year-old was inside a vehicle around 6:12 p.m. Saturday in the 8600 block of South Loomis in the Gresham neighborhood when someone started firing from another vehicle. The teen was struck in the back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was stabilized.
In another incident, around 2:45 p.m. Saturday a 45-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were standing in the 1000 block of East 43rd Street when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting. The man was struck in the arm, leg, and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The woman was struck in the leg and taken in fair condition to the same hospital. No one is in custody in that incident either.
Police said earlier Saturday, around 3:25 a.m., a 26-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head while standing on the porch of a friend’s home on the 2100 block of North Albany.
The victim was discovered by his friend who heard the loud sound of gunfire. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
In other shootings across the city, a 42-year-old man was outside on the 3400 block of West Lake Street when he was shot at by an unidentified male offender around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
A 20-year-old man was shot while driving Friday night.READ MORE: Andrew Weishar Foundation 'Pays It Forward' Providing Help To Families With Adolescents And Young Adults Battling Cancer
Police said around 11:35 p.m., the victim was in his vehicle attempting to make a left turn at a traffic light on the 3800 block of South Kedzie when he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain.
The victim sustained one graze wound to the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The victim believes the offender was traveling in a white SUV.
A 25-year-old man was traveling Southbound in his vehicle in the 3700 block of South Hermitage around 10:13 p.m. Friday when an unidentified offender exited a gangway and began shooting towards the victim.
The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Two people were shot while standing outside around 9 p.m. Friday, according to police.
A 39-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were outside on the 7100 block of South Western when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain.
The woman sustained two gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the man sustained two gunshot wounds to the stomach.
Both victims were transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition. Both victims will be transported to Mt. Sinai for further treatment.
In other shootings from 5 p.m Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:
- At 2:46 a.m. Sunday, A 30-year-old man victim exited a gas station on the 7200 block of South Chicago and observed two unidentified male offenders armed with handguns. The victim began to flee the scene on foot when he was shot at by one of the offenders. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
- At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, A 27-year-old man victim sustained one gunshot wound to the ankle after being shot at on the 7000 block of South State by an unidentified offender who fled the scene. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. The victim was uncooperative with further details.
- At 1:07 a.m. Sunday, A 29-year-old male victim was outside walking 1600 block of East 69th when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.
- At 10:37 p.m. Saturday, A 20-year-old male victim was traveling in his vehicle in the 3700 block of West Belle Plaine when he was shot at by an unidentified occupant traveling in a black SUV. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.
- At 7:05 p.m. Saturday, A 27-year-old male victim was sitting in his parked vehicle waiting on a food order on the 4000 block of West Roosevelt when an unidentified silver Jeep sideswiped the victim’s driver side door. The Jeep did not stop and proceeded to leave the scene after striking the vehicle. The victim attempted to pursue the offending vehicle and an unidentified occupant of the Jeep stuck a firearm out of the window and shot at the victim. The victim felt pain and noticed he sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand. The victim then self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in good condition.
- At 6 p.m. Saturday, A 19-year-old man walked into a West Suburban Hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand. The man was in the 5900 block of West Madison.
- At 5:16 p.m. Saturday, A 31-year-old male was seated inside of a vehicle in the 5100 block of South Calumet when another vehicle approached and an offender from the approaching vehicle began shooting. The victim was struck in the leg and drove to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.