CHICAGO (CBS) — A firefighter has died from injuries he suffered in a fire in the Belmont Central community last week.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said firefighter Mashawn Plummer, 30, died Tuesday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, after being critically injured in the fire at 3138 N. Marmora Ave. this past Thursday.
The CFD said the Plummer had just celebrated his 1-year anniversary on the job.
Another person also died in the fire, and two others were also left in critical condition.
A brother and sister who live on the first floor of the apartment building heard their dog barking and realized the building was on fire. They saw a burst of flames and evacuated.