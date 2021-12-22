CHICAGO (CBS) — Two kittens who were stolen from a traveler at O’Hare International Airport earlier this month, and later rescued from a trash can, have been found, according to Chicago Police.
Police said the kittens – Perceive and Nivea – were in a blue pet carrier, and were stolen from a traveler as he was waiting for his next flight at O'Hare on Dec. 6.
The person who stole the kittens then threw the carrier and the kittens into a garbage can. Police said two people who found the blue pet carrier rescued the kittens and left the airport.
Wednesday morning, police said the kittens have been recovered, and the incident remains under investigation, but did not provide any further information.