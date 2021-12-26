By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is facing gun charges in connection with the shooting of an 11 and 25-year-old in Jefferson Park Friday night, police said.
Police said the victims were inside a second-floor apartment in the 5400 block of North Austin Avenue at about 11:36 p.m. when a known man fired shots. They were both wounded in the right leg and were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, authorities said.
Tyquan Scott, 23, was charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm but has not been charged with wounding either person.
He’s set to appear in bond court Sunday, police said.