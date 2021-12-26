CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people have died and 20 were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. Two were under the age of 18.
One shooting involved police who returned gunfire against two men in University Village Friday night.
Police said around 10:45 p.m. officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of West Hastings when they observed two men with handguns. As the officers approached, one of the men fired at the officers. The officers returned fire striking the man. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The officers were not injured but was transported to an area hospital for observation. Two weapons were recovered at the scene.
A 38-year-old woman was shot while traveling in West Garfield Park Friday evening.
Police said around 4:23 p.m., the woman was traveling eastbound on the 3900 block of West Harrison when she sustained a gunshot wound to the back by an unknown offender.
The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
A 31-year-old man was shot at a gas station Friday evening, according to authorities.
Around 5 p.m. the man was in the parking lot of a gas station in the 1900 block of West 47th Street when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and an unknown offender fired shots.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
An 11-year-old boy was among two people shot in an apartment Friday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.
Police said around 11:36 p.m., a 25-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were inside of a second-floor apartment in the 5400 block of North Austin when a known male offender fired shots.
The victims were both shot in the right leg and were transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. The offender is in custody.
Two women were shot early Saturday morning in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.
Around 2:38 a.m., two women, 39 and 21, were standing on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Rhodes when shots were fired, according to police.
The 39-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and the 21-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the face. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
A 37-year-old man was shot while inside a business early Saturday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Police said around 5:07 a.m., the victim was inside of a business In the 7000 block of South Stony Island when an unknown vehicle pulled up to the drive-thru and fired shots through the window. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the body.
He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
In other shootings across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 4:51 p.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old male victim was traveling northbound on a vehicle In the 100 block of North Homan when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to Loyola Hospital in good condition.
- At 6:38 p.m. Saturday, in the 2800 block of West Polk, a 43-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender exited the vehicle. The offender then produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At 8:43 p.m. Saturday, A 27-year-old male victim was entering the rear door of a family member’s home in the 2000 block of East 70th Street when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the back and was transported to U of C where he is listed in fair condition. The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident.
- At 9:45 p.m. Saturday, A 22-year-old male victim was traveling in the rear seat of a vehicle on the 9400 block of South Normal when he heard shots fired and felt pain. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the shoulder after a bullet entered through the rear window of the vehicle striking the victim. The victim was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.
- At 10:37 p.m. Saturday, Police responded to a person shot on the 3000 block of North Avers and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene.
- At 10:08 p.m. Saturday, on the 10-100 block of East 57th Street, a 22-year-old male victim sustained three gunshot wounds to the thigh and one to the other thigh. The victim was uncooperative with details and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.
- At 12:09 a.m. Sunday, in the 6300 block of South Kedzie, a witness stated they saw an unidentified occupant traveling in a gray Dodge Durango shoot from the vehicle at a building. The gunfire traveled through the front glass window of the building striking three men inside. A 23-year-old man sustained one gunshot wound to the back and is listed in fair condition. A 26-year-old man was struck in the thigh and is listed in good condition. A 23-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the head and is also listed in good condition. All three victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital.
- At 1:06 a.m. Sunday, A 24-year-old man was in the alley in the 5400 block of South Indiana having a verbal confrontation with a known female offender who drew a weapon and shot at the victim before fleeing the scene. The man sustained one gunshot wound to the knee and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
- At 12:37 a.m. Sunday, in the 6600 block of South Pulaski, A 17-year-old boy self-transported to Rush Hospital with one gunshot wound to the knee and is listed in good condition. The victim was uncooperative with details.