By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago officially tallied its first measurable snowfall of the season, after setting a record for the latest date for snow.

At 12:10 p.m. Chicago O’Hare picked up the first 0.1″ of an inch of snow this season. Today, Dec. 28, 2021, now stands as the latest date for the first measurable snow in Chicago on record.

It last snowed on March 15.

Snow was starting to coat the yards around midday on Tuesday. It was the latest day of measurable snowfall on record.

Thick, large flakes of snow were falling across Chicagoland as of midday.  About 1 to 3 inches is likely before the snow turns to rain this evening.

