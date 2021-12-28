CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago officially tallied its first measurable snowfall of the season, after setting a record for the latest date for snow.
At 12:10 p.m. Chicago O’Hare picked up the first 0.1″ of an inch of snow this season. Today, Dec. 28, 2021, now stands as the latest date for the first measurable snow in Chicago on record.
So it begins ❄️ Taken in Yorkville @cbschicago #ilwx pic.twitter.com/AnHHFwhtK1
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 28, 2021
It last snowed on March 15.
Thick, large flakes of snow were falling across Chicagoland as of midday. About 1 to 3 inches is likely before the snow turns to rain this evening.