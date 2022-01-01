Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Place As Snow Begins Falling; 5 To 9 Inches PossibleThe new year could bring up to 9 inches of snow for some parts of the Chicago area, prompting a winter storm warning for Saturday into Sunday.

3 Dead, 14 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In ChicagoAt least three people are dead and 14 are injured in weekend shootings across the city. One of the victims was under the age of 18.

Hundreds Of Flights Canceled, Delayed At Midway, O'HareMore flights have been canceled Saturday at Midway and O'Hare. Airlines say the rise in COVID cases and weather conditions are cited as the reasons behind the cancellations.

Man In Custody After Shooting Girl In Congress HotelA man is in custody after shooting a 17-year-old girl at the Congress Plaza Hotel in the Loop Friday night, according to authorities.