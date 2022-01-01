CHICAGO (CBS) – More flights have been canceled Saturday at Midway and O’Hare. Airlines say the rise in COVID cases and weather conditions are cited as the reasons behind the cancellations.
“Today’s cancellations are driven by Omicron staffing and weather-related issues. We did pre-cancel flights in anticipation of inclement weather. We’ve been contacting passengers early if their flights are canceled to give them time to rebook or make other plans,” United Airlines said in a statement.
So far, O’Hare has seen 845 cancellations and Midway with 273 according to FlightAware.com. Delays average are 15 minutes at both airports.