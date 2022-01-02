CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four people are dead and 24 are injured following weekend shootings across Chicago. Two of the victims was under the age of 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 8:11 p.m. Friday in Gresham.

An 18-year-old man was walking in the 7900 block of South Parnell when he was shot in the neck by an unknown offender, according to police.

The victim was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In another incident, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back in Englewood early Saturday morning.

Police said around 5:24 a.m., a 22-year-old man was found unresponsive in an alley on the 6000 block of South Bishop. The victim was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman was found dead in Humboldt Park Saturday morning.

Around 8:53 a.m., the victim, of unknown age, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1000 block of North Hamlin, according to authorities.

A shooting in the city’s Austin neighborhood has left one woman in critical condition after she was shot in the face. Just before 7 p.m., the 26-year-old woman was with a 27-year-old man in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard in a parked vehicle when someone pulled up in another vehicle and started shooting at them. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The man was shot in the left arm and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition. Area Four detectives are investigating.

A man was shot while driving in Bridgeport Friday evening.

Police said around 5:29 p.m., a 32-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle southbound on In the 3800 block of South Morgan Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Mercy Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday: