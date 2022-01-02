CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four people are dead and 24 are injured following weekend shootings across Chicago. Two of the victims was under the age of 18.
The first homicide of the weekend happened around 8:11 p.m. Friday in Gresham.
An 18-year-old man was walking in the 7900 block of South Parnell when he was shot in the neck by an unknown offender, according to police.
The victim was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
In another incident, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back in Englewood early Saturday morning.
Police said around 5:24 a.m., a 22-year-old man was found unresponsive in an alley on the 6000 block of South Bishop. The victim was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Couple Of Days
A woman was found dead in Humboldt Park Saturday morning.
Around 8:53 a.m., the victim, of unknown age, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1000 block of North Hamlin, according to authorities.
A shooting in the city’s Austin neighborhood has left one woman in critical condition after she was shot in the face. Just before 7 p.m., the 26-year-old woman was with a 27-year-old man in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard in a parked vehicle when someone pulled up in another vehicle and started shooting at them. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The man was shot in the left arm and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition. Area Four detectives are investigating.
A man was shot while driving in Bridgeport Friday evening.
Police said around 5:29 p.m., a 32-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle southbound on In the 3800 block of South Morgan Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Mercy Hospital in good condition.MORE NEWS: Police Investigate Carjacking In Fulton River District; No One Injured
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 5:57 Friday, a 24-year-old male was standing in front of a residence in the 4200 block of West 31st Street when he heard gunshots and was struck in the arm and chest. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai hospital in stable condition.
- At 7:09 p.m. Friday, a 23-year-old man was in the alley in the 3800 block of South Albany when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm. The offender then fired shots at the victim striking him in the left leg. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 9:10 p.m. Friday, a 45-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of West 79th when shots were fired. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago by the CFD in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.
- At 9 p.m. Friday, a 65-year-old man was outside on the 8700 block of South Holland when he was approached by three male offenders. One of the offenders drew his firearm and shot at the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the foot and self-transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.
- At 10:29 p.m. Friday, police responded to shots fired at a hotel in the 500 South Michigan and found a 17-year-old female victim who sustained three gunshot wounds to the leg. The female victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where she is listed in good condition. A male offender, approximately 18 years of age was on scene and taken into custody. A weapon was recovered.
- At 10:29 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old woman was outside the 100 block North Harding when she was shot at by an unidentified offender. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she is listed in good condition. The victim was uncooperative with further details.
- At 12:12 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was walking outside the 4800 block of South Calumet when he heard a shot fired and felt pain. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the groin and was transported to the University of Chicago in stable condition.
- At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old female was standing on a front porch of a residence in the 3900 block of West Monroe when she heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported by her boyfriend to Rush Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.
- At 2 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old male victim was standing outside in the 6100 block of South Wabash when he was shot at by an unidentified offender who fled the scene. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the waist and was transported to the University of Chicago in stable condition.
- At 2:20 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was outside in the 5100 block of West Washington when he was shot at by an unidentified male offender who fled the scene. The victim sustained a graze wound to the hand and was transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.
- At 3:40 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was outside in the 3400 block of West Fulton when he was shot at by an unidentified male offender who fled the scene. The victim sustained a graze wound to the hand and was transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.
- At 3:14 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man was stopped at a traffic light in the 4300 South Kedzie when a vehicle pulled up next to the victim and began firing, striking the victim in the left temple and the left bicep. The victim then self-transported himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.
- At 10:02 a.m. Saturday, a 46-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were outside 5100 block of South Indiana when an unknown vehicle approached. The victims then heard gunshots and felt pain. The woman was struck in the back and has been transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition. The man was struck in the back and forearm and has also been transported to the University of Chicago in stable condition.
- At 8:44 p.m. Saturday, A 24-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk 3100 block of North Central when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The victim was transported by the CFD to Community First Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand.
- At 9:27 p.m. Saturday, A 16-year-old boy was on the sidewalk on the 1000 block of North Lawndale when shots were fired. The victim was transported by the CFD to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left arm and leg.
- At 10:24 p.m. Saturday, A 34-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 0-600 block of East 51st Street when shots were fired by an occupant in a black SUV. The victim was transported by the CFD to U of C in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left arm and leg.
- At 2:10 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old woman was standing on a front porch on the 100 block of West 67th Street when an offender fired shots from an alley. The victim was taken to U of C in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and right leg.
- At 4:50 a.m. Sunday, In the 2400 block of South Trumbull, a man, around the age of 40-year-old, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.