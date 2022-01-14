OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Three men stole $23,000 worth of merchandise from the Burberry store at Oakbrook Center in broad daylight Friday.
At 11:27 a.m., three men in their early 20s entered the store and took the merchandise, Oak Brook police said.
They fled the scene in a black BMW with tinted windows.
Similar thefts have occurred multiple times at high-end stores at the Oakbrook Center mall. In November, surveillance video captured thieves making off with $120,000 worth of merchandise at the mall's Louis Vuitton store.
In late December, there was also a shooting at the mall.