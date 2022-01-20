CHICAGO (CBS) — Aurora Police Sgt. Ken Thurman died of complications from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the department announced, making him the second Aurora officer to die of COVID complications in eight days.

Thurman, 51, had been an officer with the Aurora Police Department since May 30, 2000, the department said. He later joined the Community oriented Policing Unit n 2003, and was promoted to sergeant in 2008. He served in various roles, including patrol supervisor, jail supervisor, and patrol support sergeant, helping streamline the department’s use of technology.

He also helped create and lead the department’s transparency program in connection with the use of body cameras and dashboard cameras.

“Sgt, Thurman was known throughout the department and the community as one who always put others before self. In both his words and his deeds, Sgt. Thurman enhanced the quality of life in those he served,” the department said in a statement.

“Our condolences and prayers go out to Ken’s family and to all those he served with during his more than 21 years as a member of the Aurora Police Department,” Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said in a statement. “Our police department family will do everything possible to provide support and comfort to Ken’s family. Ken’s memory will live on forever at APD.”

Funeral arrangements are still being made.

Thurman’s death comes eight days after Aurora Police Officer Brian Shields also died of COVID-19 complications. Cross also was 51 years old.

“This has been an extremely difficult few weeks for the men and women of the Aurora Police Department,” Cross said. “Our entire department is mourning; please keep our APD family in your thoughts and prayers.”

More information about arrangements will be forthcoming