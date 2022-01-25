CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman who was found shot dead with her Illinois state trooper husband in a murder-suicide on the Southeast Side was a Chicago Public Schools pre-kindergarten teacher.
The Chicago Teachers Union reported Tuesday that Amanda Calo was a pre-kindergarten teacher at Matthew Gallistel Language Academy, 10347 S. Union Ave., and left behind two children ages 1 and 4.
Another devastating loss for one of our school communities as we mourn the tragic death of Amanda Calo, proud Chicagoan and Pre-K teacher at Gallistel ES. Amanda leaves behind two children in Myla (1) and Eli (4). Please find in your heart to support. https://t.co/lAvdlX9pED
— ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) January 25, 2022
Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m. Monday, a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line.
Illinois State Police confirmed the man, Antonio Alvarez, was an off-duty trooper. The woman, Calo, was his wife.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office ruled the deaths a murder-suicide, with Calo being the murder victim. Both died of gunshots to the head.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the surviving children.