CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has dispatched snow plows onto major city roads as a with a winter storm bearing down on the Chicago area Thursday night.
Streets and San reported the plows will spread salt and address snow on major streets and DuSable Lake Shore Drive – with a winter storm system bringing light snow in the evening, and a lake-effect system bringing heavier snow overnight.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Lake-Effect Snow On The Way
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from midnight to noon Friday for central and southern Cook County and all of Lake County, Indiana.
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, this watch will likely be upgraded to an advisory or a warning later in the evening.
Where the heaviest lake effect snow bands set up, visibility will be greatly reduced due to the potential for snowfall rates of one to one and a half inches per hour.
To view where the Streets and San snow plows are in real time, follow this link.