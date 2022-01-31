Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning Taking Effect For Parts Of Area Tuesday Night; 6+ Inches Of Snow Possible By ThursdayIt's the calm before the storm.

Ald. Ray Lopez Has Crews Clear Parking Dibs Items Amid Complaints, Concerns About SnowstormMore snow is on the way this week – and in at least one Chicago ward, that means dibs for street parking are on the way out.

Sweet Fans Of Kuppie's Bakery In Villa Park Rise To The Occasion To Help The Business Replace Its 80-Year-Old Oven"It's insane how wonderful and compassionate an outpouring came out of this, in a time when there are so many things going on in the world."

Driver Blamed For Deadly Crash In Highland, Indiana This Past Weekend Was Involved In Another Deadly Crash On Same Road In AugustThe driver who caused a deadly crash over the weekend in Highland, Indiana was also involved in another crash on the same road just five months ago.