HIGHLAND, Ind. (CBS) — The driver who caused a deadly crash over the weekend in Highland, Indiana was also involved in another deadly crash on the same road just five months ago.
Highland police said an officer was on patrol around 8:55 a.m. Sunday when he came across the cash that happened moments prior on U.S. 41 and Ramblewood Drive.
Initial reports say a silver 2020 Hyundai Accent, driven by a woman, 70, from Munster was traveling eastbound on Ramblewood entering an intersection on a green signal when it was struck on the driver's side by a blue 2009 Volvo driven by a 51-year-old woman from Highland.
The woman in the Volvo had been traveling southb on U.S. 41 when she ran a red light at Ramblewood, police said. The 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police on Monday said the same 51-year-old woman behind was the wheel in a deadly crash last August at U.S. 41 and Ridge Road, just two miles from the Sunday morning crash.