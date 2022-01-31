CHICAGO (CBS) — Here are the top 10 snowstorms in Chicago history, according to the National Weather Service:
1. 23.0 inches Jan 26-27, 1967
2. 21.6 inches Jan 1-3, 1999
3. 21.2 inches Feb. 1-2, 2011
4. 20.3 inches Jan 13-14, 1979
5. 19.3 inches Feb. 1-2, 2015
6. 19.2 inches Mar 25-26, 1930
7. 16.2 inches Mar 7-8, 1931
8. 15.0 inches Dec 17-20, 1929
9. 14.9 inches Jan 30, 1939
10. 14.9 inches Jan 6-7, 1918
(As of Monday 1/31/22, the storm coming later in the week will not reach the top 10 at O’Hare International Airport, where officials readings are kept. Some areas south of the city could approach 12 or more inches. However, the exact track of the storm and precise snow totals are not yet certain.)