CHICAGO (CBS) — Here are the top 10 snowstorms in Chicago history, according to the National Weather Service:
1. 23.0 inches Jan 26-27, 1967
2. 21.6 inches Jan 1-3, 1999
3. 21.2 inches Feb. 1-2, 2011
4. 20.3 inches Jan 13-14, 1979
5. 19.3 inches Feb. 1-2, 2015
6. 19.2 inches Mar 25-26, 1930
7. 16.2 inches Mar 7-8, 1931
8. 15.0 inches Dec 17-20, 1929
9. 14.9 inches Jan 30, 1939
10. 14.9 inches Jan 6-7, 1918
(As of Tuesday, 2/1/22, the storm coming tonight will not reach the top 10 at O’Hare International Airport, where officials readings are kept. Some areas south of the city could approach 12-14 inches. However, the exact track of the storm could shift and precise snow totals could change.