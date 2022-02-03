CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is monitoring the impending release of former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

Van Dyke is scheduled to be released from prison this week. As of Monday, it was unclear not only where he was being held, but whether he was in custody at all.

Former Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon, who led the prosecution against Van Dyke, said Monday that IDOC has clouded Van Dyke’s release in secrecy — giving the family and the public reason to be skeptical.

In 2018, Van Dyke was sentenced to 81 months for shooting and killing McDonald four years earlier. The former Chicago cop was to serve his time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

With credit for each day served, Van Dyke’s sentence will expire this week – a disappointment for some activists and members of McDonald’s family.

Van Dyke’s impending release comes as some call for more charges against him. Reverend Jesse Jackson is one of the people, along with Bishop Travis Grant and other members of the Rainbow Push Coalition, calling for federal civil rights charges to be brought against Van Dyke.

The group will hold a conference is Federal plaza Thursday at 3 p.m.

McDonald’s family has been notified that a release date has been set for this week.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot released the following statement regarding Van Dyke’s status:

“I know some Chicagoans remain disheartened and angry about Jason Van Dyke’s sentence for the murder of Laquan McDonald. As I said at the time, while the jury reached the correct guilty verdict, the judge’s decision to sentence Van Dyke to only 81 months was and remains a supreme disappointment. I understand why this continues to feel like a miscarriage of justice, especially when many Black and brown men get sentenced to so much more prison time for having committed far lesser crimes. It’s these distortions in the criminal justice system, historically, that have made it so hard to build trust.