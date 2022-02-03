CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman who was killed in crossfire between an armed man and a security guard in Bronzeville this week has been identified as Bobbye Johnson.

Johnson, 55, was killed in the shootout outside Wood’s Food & Liquor, at 200 E. 35th St. at Indiana Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Chicago Police headquarters is located at 3510 S. Michigan Ave., about one city block west and across the street. Johnson lived about a half mile away in the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Witnesses described the shooting as a wild shootout in the middle of the street. Stevie McDuffey was coming out of a McDonald’s when he said he saw the security guard shooting wildly down 35th Street.

“He could have hit anybody,” McDuffey said. “That security guard, he was there laying there on the ground as they’re shooting down the block. He reloaded his gun and constantly kept shooting. He was just shooting down that way – I don’t know at what.”

Police said at 4:12 p.m., a 34-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he got into a quarrel with another man. The second man then took out a gun and shot the first man, striking him in the right leg.

The victim – a security guard at the liquor store – took out his own gun and began firing shots at the gunman.

“I did not understand how he did that,” McDuffey said. “That was ridiculous.”

During the exchange of gunfire, Johnson, who was walking on the sidewalk, was shot in the chest. She tried to run into a Chase Bank two blocks east at 35th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and she was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

“It was real reckless,” McDuffey told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar Tuesday. “It was real reckless, how he lay there on that gun and reloaded his gun and kept on shooting.”

The security guard was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition. No one was reported in custody Thursday morning.